School’s enrolment rises with unorthodox fees payment approach

Some 30km off the Eldoret-Kisumu highway, a dirt road leads to a little-known school tucked at the foot of the Meteitei hills.

Fr Martin Boyle Secondary is a public school named after the late vocal Catholic priest Martin Boyle, who died three decades ago.

The Catholic-sponsored school is among those established by the local community during the Kanu rule regime to open up the rocky, remote areas to education.

Despite the harsh terrain that surrounds it, the school, which sits on five acres, has in the last 15 years witnessed a gradual increase in the student population, from less than 100 students in 2015 to over 850 today.

School of choice

For residents of Tinderet sub-county in Nandi County, Fr Martin Boyle Secondary is their favourite school, even though it is surrounded by better performers such as Metetei Boys, an extra-county school, and Taach Asis Girls, a county school, which are located about 10 kilometres away.

There is a reason Fr Martin Boyle Secondary is popular among parents and guardians.

Parents don’t have to cough up cash for school fees. Any item available that can be exchanged for school fees is accepted, making it an affordable and convenient option for many because they can settle fees in kind.

Fr Martin Boyle Secondary School bursar Mrs Agneto Cherono receiving three bags of maize from a parent, Mr David Rono at the school. Enrolment at the school has increased after parents were allowed to pay school fees in kind.

Senior Principal Benson Biwott says the school, founded by Fr Boyle and the local community during the late President Daniel Moi’s regime, was nearly deserted by students at some point. In 2014, it had only 160 students.

Eight years later, the story is different, thanks to joint efforts by parents, teachers, the Ministry of Education and the Catholic Church.

What parents bring to school

Today, parents from across the Rift Valley region flock to the school to deliver milk, vegetables, sorghum, eggs and potatoes, which they use to settle their children’s fees in kind.

Others bring cows, goats, sheep, poultry, maize and even firewood.

A parent who delivered firewood to Fr Martin Boyle Secondary school is received by school HOD Mr Joseph Kemei on the right.

It is an approach that a good number of schools in remote areas have adopted in efforts to keep learners enrolled, considering that many parents struggle to raise schools.

Shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Kenya, Mr Biwott said, parents across the country protested hiked school fees. This prompted the management of Fr Martin Boyle Secondary to start accepting farm produce and other items as a form of school fees.

“Parents who had no cash money to pay for school fees should be allowed to supply food and other materials worth the value of the school fees for the student. Some even supply building materials like stones that are available in their lands,” he stated.

Higher enrolment

He said this approach has led to higher enrolment and an abundant supply of local food items, including fruits, allowing students to maintain better health.

“The school has been transformed due to Board of Management resolutions to solve the fees challenges facing parents. Since schools reopened a week ago, the school has received seven cows from parents whose children are already in class,” Mr Biwott said.

Mr Biwott says they are heeding Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s directive that no Form One student should be locked out of school because of a lack of school fees.

He said most of the learners are from low-income backgrounds where a majority of parents are small-scale coffee farmers.

“Agricultural produce has not been doing well in this region and the coffee sector has really been affected. And so the parents have been finding it hard to get money for school fees,” said Mr Biwott.

Performance

The school posted a mean score of 6.244 in the 2021 KCSE examinations, while some of the students who posted improved results had joined Form One with low scores of about 200 marks in their KCPE.

Of its 133 candidates in the 2021 exam, 55 scored C+ and above, 31 C and above and 10 below D+.

“We have 16 teachers from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). The board employed 12 more teachers to match the rapidly growing student population,” the principal said, adding that the management is expecting to purchase extra land for expansion.

This year, the school has admitted over 250 students in Form One, exceeding by 50 the number supposed to be admitted.

“We are facing challenges, including shortage of dining hall space and classrooms and other critical learning amenities. We need at least three laboratories for practical sciences,” the principal said.

100 percent transition

Parents’ struggle to raise school fees has slowed the achievement of 100 percent transition to secondary school in Nandi.

The county has recorded 60 percent admission to secondary schools, as stakeholders worry that many children may be left out.

Following a recent warning by Prof Magoha on his visit to Nandi that the government would smoke out those who failed to join secondary school, needy parents have come out appealing for financial support for their children who are still at home.

Nandi County Education Director Zachary Mutuiri said a low turnout was reported in local schools, particularly county and extra-county schools, which he attributed to school fees constraints.

"We have noted that most of those who have been admitted are still at home. We have urged school heads to make local arrangements in negotiating with the parents on fees payment," he stated.