Nandi halts talks with tea companies over expired leases

A farmer picking tea. Former Law Society of Kenya Rift Valley chairman Kipkoech Ng’etich has threatened to go to court to ensure residents of tea growing areas are given priority in bidding for farms run by multinational tea firms when the leases expire. PHOTO | FILE

By  Tom Matoke

The Nandi County government has suspended talks with multinational tea companies and investors on renewing expired leases until after the August General Election, citing the need to first address historical injustices.

