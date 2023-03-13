'Wealthy' Narok man arrested over failing to educate his 20 children

Security agencies in Narok South Sub-County have arrested a 60-year-old man for failing to take his children to school despite having the means to do so. According to area Deputy County Commissioner Mr Felix Kisalu, the man, 60, has not fully educated a single one of his 20 children borne from several wives.

According to reports, none of his children has been taken through the education system to completion with most of them dropping out in lower primary school.

"Despite having enough wealth to support and educate his children, most of them have been forced to drop out of school," said Mr Kisalu.

The administrator said that currently, the sexagenarian has two children who cleared class eight but are yet to join secondary school. The man also has two others in high school: one in Form Two and the other in Form Three who are out of school because of outstanding fees arrears.

The man is in trouble since he is said to have leased over 100 acres of land and gets a steady income but "chooses to neglect his family and squander lease monies in Ololunga market every day".

He was arrested and booked at Ololulunga Police Station and will be arraigned in court by the Children's Department on Monday.

Mr Kisalu has since cancelled his land lease and asked whoever will lease it to channel the money directly to the man's children's respective schools.

Additionally, the administrator has now vowed to auction livestock belonging to parents found not to be educating their children as the Sub-County gears towards 100 percent transition.

"I have directed my chiefs to identify such parents for action. We cannot allow children to stay at home over lack of school fees yet parents have sheep, goats and cattle. We shall auction them and take the money to school," fumed Mr Kisalu.

He has also called on local professionals and youth leaders to highlight and whistleblow when they come across similar cases of child neglect.