UDA’s Paul Chebor wins Rongai parliamentary seat

Raymond Kipruto Moi has lost the Rongai parliamentary seat to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Paul "Mamba" Chebor.

The race was seen as a popularity contest between the Moi family and President-elect William Ruto. With the UDA victory in Rongai constituency, Dr Ruto has proved he controls the vote-rich Rift Valley region.

In a constituency with 84,625 registered voters, Mr Chebor garnered 27,021 votes while Raymond got 14,725. Luka Kigen of Chama Cha Mashinani garnered 593 votes.

"I thank the people of Rongai for believing in me. I promise to deliver and I will not let them down. I promise to work with all the residents irrespective of whether they voted for me or not," said Mr Chebor who was accompanied by his wife Mary.

Raymond, who complained of alleged voter bribery, was conspicuously absent at the tallying centre at Nakuru Teachers Training College.

Raymond’s defeat means the end of the powerful Moi dynasty in Rift Valley after his younger brother Gideon Moi lost to William Cheptumo in Baringo in the senate race.