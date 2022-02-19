Turkana model Nasanya Ajuma tips KCPE candidates ahead of test

Turkana County-based model Nasanya Ajuma, who is a champion for Education in Rural Kenya, has tipped Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates ahead of the test.

According to a timetable released by the Ministry of Education, KCPE exams are expected to run from March 7 to March 9. Rehearsals will be on March 4.

Ms Ajuma delivered a motivational talk on Friday to hundreds of candidates and pupils at Rhino Primary School pupils in Nakuru Town East.

She urged the pupils to work hard as they nurture their talents. She donated more than 3,000 exercise books to more than 1,200 pupils.

The donation was sponsored by Chipper cash, a Financial Technology firm based in San Francisco in the US to a tune of Sh6.8 million.

Donated books

Ms Ajuma, who has so far donated the books in 16 counties, hopes to do the same in all the 47 counties before the end of the year.

"My mission is to keep children in school. I was there in the rural area in Turkana County and I know what it takes to go to school without a simple exercise book to write on. Children are chased by teachers to go and bring books which their parents cannot afford," she said.

On the cover of her exercise books, there is a picture that helps pupils to embrace different cultures from all the Kenyan communities.

"We're heading to elections and what causes tension between communities is the fact that Kenyans don't appreciate other peoples’ culture. This results in fear. I encourage learners to appreciate other cultures," she noted.

She promised to help the younger generation embrace each other’s cultures.

"I come from humble beginnings and I was lucky to get a good education. I have a calling to give back to my community and Kenya at large. I urge the pupils to focus on education first and nurture their talents," she added.

Support

She lauded the government for introducing the Competency-Based Curriculum which she said, will unlock their talents at an early age.

She thanked her sponsors Chipper and Lake Nakuru Lodge for their logistic support.

Chipper Cash Country Director Leon Kiptum and senior director Admas Johnson said one of the core pillars of the firm is education and was happy to partner with Ajuma Foundation to uplift education standards in public schools.