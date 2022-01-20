Donkeys

Donkeys pass through the deserted Njokerio trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru County. Many shops  at the centre remain closed due to lack of customers since the closure of Egerton University in November 2021.

Traders count losses as Egerton University remains closed

What you need to know:

  • Except for one or two cyber shops and a few fresh produce stalls, the trading centre is deserted.
  • You can sense desperation from traders seating outside their premises waiting for customers.

The once-bustling Njokerio trading centre outside Egerton University is now almost completely deserted thanks to the closure of the institution.

