The tough life of South Sudanese refugees in Nakuru

Displaced South Sudanese women walk towards the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base in Malakal. The South Sudanese community cites a plethora of woes including discrimination, language barriers, and mistreatment in the areas they live.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • The South Sudanese community cites a plethora of woes including discrimination, language barriers and mistreatment.
  • South Sudanese nationals go through frequent arbitrary arrests on claims of being in the country illegally despite having all documents.

  • Their stateless situation worsens as specific refugee rights are violated by beatings, harassment, extortion, arbitrary arrests, and detention.

