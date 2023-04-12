Seven minors in hospital after eating suspected poisonous mushrooms

Seven children from one family are undergoing treatment at the Bahati sub-county hospital in Nakuru County after consuming suspected poisonous mushrooms.

The minors from Haji Farm in Subukia sub-county were admitted to the facility on Tuesday evening after developing stomach complications.

According to the nurse in charge Lucy Kinanu, the minors were taken to the facility on Tuesday at around 9pm while vomiting and with abdominal pains.

“The siblings aged between 1 and 17 years developed stomach discomfort after eating the mushrooms. They were brought into the facility complaining of stomachaches and vomiting. We have, however, managed to stabilise their conditions and they are ready to be discharged,” Dr Kinanu said.

The children’s parents revealed to the Nation that the minors plucked the mushrooms from a nearby farm, cooked them and consumed them for supper.

'We thank God'

“The children ate the mushrooms before supper. I suspect they were largely the death cap mushrooms. But we thank God they are stable,” said a parent.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a spike in cases of suspected food poisoning across the country with the latest being reported in schools.

Already, two schools in Kakamega County have been closed indefinitely after students developed stomach discomfort.

At Mukumu Girls' High School, three students have succumbed, with about 100 students being hospitalised.