Senior police officer in Nakuru arrested on graft claims

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested a senior police officer in Nakuru on Friday evening.

The officers seized Molo Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) Anne Kanori over corruption allegations.

The senior police officer spent the night at the Railways Police Station in Nakuru Town.

"EACC received a complaint from members of the public that the OCS is involved in a series of corruption incidents. She will be interrogated to shed more light on the allegations against her," a senior EACC detective told the Nation.

Nakuru deputy county police commander Joseph Tonui confirmed the arrest of Ms Kanori and said he will soon give more details.

"The suspect was booked at Railways Police Station pending further investigations," said the police boss.

Ms Kanori was arrested in in dramatic raid at her work station.

Before her arrest, a scuffle ensued as the EACC officials tried to disarm and apprehend her.

A source told to the Nation, that the police officer screamed, attracting the attention of her colleagues, who responded to her distress call.

However, Molo sub-county police commander Samuel Mukuusi intervened before the OCS was subdued and escorted to one of the waiting vehicles by the detectives, under tight security.

The arrest comes a month after the OCS lost thousands of shillings which was allegedly stolen from her house by her housegirl.

According to the officer, the housegirl fled after the incident.

Although sources revealed, that the OCS lost Sh917,000, in an interview with the Nation, Ms Kanori said she lost only Sh300,000.

"I lost about Sh300,000. The money was part of cash bails collected from offenders at the station. I was keeping the money in my house because the police station is currently undergoing renovation. My housegirl stole the money and went into hiding," said Ms Kanori.

The house girl was arrested and arraigned. She denied stealing the cash.