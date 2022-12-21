Schools in Nakuru ready for grade seven learners

Primary Schools in Nakuru County have invested heavily in preparations for junior secondary school learners.

Nation.Africa has learnt that a number of schools in the county have been working round the clock to put up facilities and building capacity of teachers for the competency based curriculum.

This was after the education ministry gave directions that the grade seven learners will be domiciled in primary schools bringing to an end the months’ debate by parents and stakeholders over the fate of the learners.

Following the directive by the government, most primary schools embarked on the process of putting up classrooms and other facilities in a readiness for the learners.

In readiness for the programme, the schools have set up a stand-alone classroom facility for junior secondary that will accommodate at least 400 pupils transiting from grade six to seven.

Conducting interviews

For instance, Roots Academy in Nakuru embarked on a massive infrastructural expansion in preparations for more learners.

The massive investment in infrastructure has seen the school prepare seven streamed classes for grade seven eight and nine.

The school has also set up a fully equipped computer and science laboratory, state-of-the-art library, workshops for arts students as well hostels.

Roots Academy Junior Secondary in Nakuru County. Photo credit: Courtesy

The school deputy headteacher Mr Cleophas Mutai said the school is ready to welcome the grade seven learners come 2023.

He said the school set up a standalone facility that will separate the junior secondary and primary schools.

“We have been able to set all the facilities ready and currently we are conducting interviews for the grade seven learners. We are hoping to start off with at least 400 learners for grade seven,” said Mr Mtai.

Teachers training

Another school, St Peter’s Elite in Gilgil, has made similar preparations and is now ready to welcome the learners.

The school director Peter Macharia said they have been preparing for the entire year to ensure they are able to handle the curriculum.

“We have an opportunity to nurture more learners to grade nine which needs adequate preparations in advance. At the moment we are in a good position to admit the learners for grade seven,” said Mr Macharia.

Nakuru County Director of Education Mr Fredrick Osewe, said most schools in the region were set for the grade seven learners.