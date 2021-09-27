Politician on police radar over Naivasha skirmishes

A bus that was torched by youths from the densely populated Karagita estate in Naivasha who were protesting the killing of a fisherman on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: File

By  Macharia Mwangi

A Naivasha politician is among the people on police radar following three-day skirmishes that rocked Karagita estate in the outskirts of Naivasha town last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.