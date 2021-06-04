Police officer loses Sh300,000 bail cash to househelp

Cash

Detectives in Nakuru are investigating circumstances under which a senior police officer lost Sh320,000, allegedly stolen from her home by her house help.

Photo credit: File

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

