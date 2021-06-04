Police officer loses Sh300,000 bail cash to househelp

Detectives in Nakuru are investigating circumstances under which a senior police officer lost Sh320,000. The money was allegedly stolen from her home by her househelp.

The househelp is on the run following the incident that occurred last week.

Details about the incident that happened on May 28 surfaced after Molo OCS Anne Kanori reported the theft at the Molo Police Station, without disclosing the exact amount she may have lost.

Ms Kanori told Nation.Africa that she lost some Sh300,000, although sources said more than Sh900,000 was stolen.

"I lost about Sh300,000, the money was part of cash bail collected from offenders at the station. I was keeping it in my house because the police station is currently under renovation. My house girl stole the money before he went into hiding," stated the police officer.

The Nation could not independently establish the source of the money, but Molo sub county police commander, Mr Samuel Mukuusi in a telephone interview, said that the money was obtained from cash bail paid by offenders.

"I am aware that my officer lost money. It happened last Thursday and a report was made at Molo Police Station. The officer lost Sh320,000 as per the report she made at the station, " said Mr Mukuusi.

He added that the reason why the officer had kept the money in her house is because the police station is being renovated.

But a police source told the Nation that Ms Kanori fears to disclose the exact details about the incident because of the huge amount involved.

"Madam fears to disclose that she had kept about Sh1 million in the house because she knows it will attract attention," said the source.

“She lost more than Sh900,000, that she was keeping in the house. Her house girl stole the money and went into hiding immediately after,” added the source.

Police are now hunting for the suspect, who boarded a vehicle on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.