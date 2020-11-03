Nakuru MCAs protest closure of assembly amid Covid-19 rise

The decision to shut down the Nakuru County Assembly owing to rising Covid-19 cases in the region has elicited mixed reactions from ward reps.

Some MCAs said they were not consulted before Speaker Joel Maina Kairu decided to shut down the assembly for 14 days.

"We don't know who the Speaker consulted because the communication I'm reading is on social media and, if there are members who have tested positive, he should tell us who they are for our safety," said one of the MCAs.

"The assembly is a House of rules and regulations and I'm afraid the Speaker did not observe these rules while closing the assembly," said another MCA.

A nominated MCA claimed there is a growing rift between the Speaker and county legislators.

"This decision to shut down the assembly is a culmination of a growing rift between the ward reps and the Speaker and it might not end well in the coming days," said the nominated MCA.

House consulted

However, in his communication, Speaker Kairu said that he had consulted with the House leadership.

He announced that all physical meetings, including plenary, have been suspended with effect from November 3 and subsequent meetings will be held virtually.

The Speaker further announced that all the 77 MCAs will be required to undergo Covid-19 tests before the resumption of physical meetings.

"I have intelligence and statistics on the level of infections across the county government. This county assembly has not been spared by the scourge. I have been made aware of a few recorded and suspected cases in the assembly, a development which is worrisome granted our mode of operation and the size of the institution," he said.

Time bomb

He added: "We are sitting on a time bomb and, therefore, it is our singular duty to have this bomb detonated through strict adherence to all Ministry of Health protocols."

Speaker Kairu observed that although the MCAs have an enormous workload, this should be weighed against the well-being of staff, MCAs and the wider society.

“Although the county assembly has largely observed Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols on the disease, there is still room for improvement especially on social distancing and wearing of face masks," he added.

He said Nakuru County has been hard hit by the new wave of the disease.

"We have witnessed our people, including friends, voters and colleagues succumb to the virus," Mr Kairu said.

Speaker Kairu directed Clerk Joseph Malinda to come up with a mechanism to control access to the assembly by the public and other visitors.

To curb the spread of the disease at the assembly’s premises, staff in non-essential departments will be required to work from home.





