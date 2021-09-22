Nakuru County names road after Lee Njiru

Nakuru county government has named a road after former president Daniel Moi's press secretary Lee Njiru.

The road, in Nakuru central business district, was unveiled on Tuesday night.

Mr Njiru, 72, retired last week, after 46 years in the civil service.

Nakuru County officials name a road after former president Daniel Moi's press secretary Lee Njiru. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir, who presided over the unveiling of the new name, said the county government honoured Mr Njiru because of his impressive record during his service as a civil servant.

"Throughout his career in the presidency, Mr Njiru employed an impressive work ethic and integrity, which is a lesson to the young people who are starting out their careers," said Dr Korir.

Speaking during the event, Mr Njiru thanked Governor Lee Kinyanjui's administration, saying the act was extremely humbling.

"I want to thank the leadership of Nakuru County for this great honour and recognition of my long service to the presidency," said Mr Njiru.

Last year, five roads were named in honour of local heroes and heroines including second liberation hero veteran politician Koigi Wa Wamwere, current State House comptroller and first Governor of Nakuru Kinuthia Mbugua, former MPs Alicen Chelaite and Willy Kibowen Komen

The county has also named a road after the former first lady Lena Moi.

The Nation established that more roads are set to be named after local heroes and heroines.

Mr Kinyanjui has already set up a committee to lead public participation on roads that should be named.

"We will continue to name our roads in honour of men and women from Nakuru County who have made an impact in the country," said Dr Korir.

Some of the roads, which have colonial names will also be renamed, according to Dr Korir.

Last month, the county assembly passed the Nakuru County Honours and Awards Bill 2019, which seeks to establish elaborate mechanisms on how to identify and honour heroes from across the county and all sectors.

The County Honours and Award Bill was sponsored by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae who pushed for the establishment of criteria for identification, selection and honouring acts of heroism and excellence within the county.

The Bill establishes an Advisory Council made up of the executive and representatives from various sectoral groups that will call for and hear nominations at the sub-county levels.

The Bill awaits governor's assent to become law.

If the Bill becomes law, various categories of county honours and awards will be created.

They will include the Chief of the Order of the Golden Crown, Elder of the Order of the Golden Crown, Moran of the Order of the Golden Crown, Chief of Order of the Burning Sword, Elder of the Order of the Burning Sword and Moran of the Order of the Burning Sword.