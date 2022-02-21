Mr Samuel Kahiga

Mr Samuel Kahiga who stayed behind bars for 31 years before he secured his freedom through a court process commonly known as re-sentencing.

| Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Nakuru

Prime

A man's new beginning after 31 years in prison

By  Macharia Mwangi

For more than a decade, he lived in the shadow of death after being sentenced to the gallows for robbery with violence in August 1991.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.