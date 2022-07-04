MP aspirants attacked by gang in Nakuru

An aspiring MP was attacked on Sunday by suspected members of a criminal gang, bringing to light the threat of organised gangs in the election period.

Two people suffered injuries and three vehicles were damaged when a group of youths barricaded a road in the Kaptembwo area and attacked the campaign caravan of Andrew Isoe Ochoki, an ODM candidate for the Nakuru Town West constituency seat.

The incident, reported at the Kaptembwo Police Station on Sunday night, comes barely a week after a visit by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to assess the status of insecurity in the county.

The visit followed complaints that some politicians were funding and using criminal gangs to intimidate and fight their opponents.

Three MPs, including area legislator Samuel Arama, are under investigation over their links to the dreaded Confirm gang.

Confirming the report, Mr Stephen Ambani, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer in charge in Nakuru West, said detectives were investigating the attack.

"We have recorded statements from the complainants, and we are still assessing the damage before we take any step of pursuing the suspects," said Mr Ambani.

He said the police were investigating complaints of assault and malicious damage to property.

Mr Ochoki said a group of more than 15 men armed with clubs blocked his convoy at the Kaptembwo market and accused his entourage of frustrating their candidate's re-election bid.

He explained that the youth became aggressive and started hitting their vehicles.

"They broke parts of the headlights and mirrors and [dented] the vehicles’ bodies. My driver, upon sensing danger, whisked me away," said Mr Ochoki.

Two people, including drivers, suffered head injuries and bruises.

The incident sparked fury among residents, who condemned the violence.

Mr Hezron Okiki expressed concerns about insecurity in the area, saying it had instilled fear among residents.

He complained that some politicians had been operating with impunity by hiring members of deadly gangs to terrorise and fight their opponents.

"The criminals and their masters are well known but the police have been turning a blind eye to them. If things continue this way, then we have to brace for dangerous times ahead," said Mr Okiki.

The vehicles were detained at the police station.

During his visit, Dr Matiang’i promised to wipe out criminal gangs in the area.