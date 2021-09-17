Nakuru

Life and times of Muchai: From tout to building Mololine empire

By  Eric Matara  &  John Njoroge

  • Unknown to many, Mr Muchai, who was the vice-chairman of Mololine Services, started off as a tout in Elburgon, rising to become a matatu owner himself.
  • The millionaire businessman was also the founder of Mololine Sacco.

The death of Nakuru businessman Kibera Muchai on Tuesday concluded the life of a humble but successful businessman who shunned opulence.

