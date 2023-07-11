Lands ministry mulls lifting Mau land ban

The Ministry of Lands is considering lifting the more than 20-year caveat imposed on land on the fringes of the expansive Mau Forest, following a directive by President William Ruto.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru has held meetings with Nakuru leaders, led by Governor Susan Kihika, who want the caveat lifted.

According to the leaders, the caveat has impoverished residents and reduced landowners to abject poverty despite having title deeds.

“Lifting of the caveats would enable landowners to access loans and other facilities to undertake development projects,” said Njoro MP Charity Kathambi.

Over the weekend, Mr Njeru met with the governor and local MPs where they discussed the issue of lifting the caveat and enhancing titling of land in the county to enable proper use, planning and administration.

“We had a candid conversation with Lands CS Zachary Njeru and Nakuru MPs. Together we explored ways to accelerate land titling in the county to enhance development,” said Governor Kihika after the meeting.

A source privy to the discussions revealed that the leaders extensively deliberated on the issue of lifting the ban and unanimously agreed to support the move.

South Rift leaders drawn from the four counties of Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet and Narok have been pushing for the lifting of the caveat.

And last week, President Ruto, while attending a church service in Nakuru, directed CS Njeru to work with local leaders to lift the caveat.

Those who have been pushing for the lifting of the ban include governors Kihika (Nakuru), Dr Eric Mutai (Kericho), Prof Hillary Barchok and Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok).

Others include MPs and ward representatives from the region including Njoro lawmaker Charity Kathambi, Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Kuria Kimani (Molo) and Alfred Mutai (Kuresoi North).

Mr Tonui says residents cannot develop their land due to the caveat.

“We are appealing to President William Ruto to intervene and lift the caveat to safeguard the dignity of residents,” he said.

In Nakuru, affected areas are Njoro, Molo, Kuresoi South and Kuresoi North sub-counties.

Ms Kathambi last year raised the matter at the National Assembly, seeking, among others, to know when the government will lift the moratorium on the issuance of title deeds in the Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet and Narok counties.

The matter was also extensively debated at the Nakuru County Assembly, with MCAs calling for the lifting of the ban.

Mauche MCA Moses Koros and his Turi counterpart John Mwangi tabled the matter before the assembly.

The caveat was imposed on various parts of the South Rift due to protracted land disputes and as a way to stop illegal land transactions on the fringes of the Mau Forest.

Residents say the caveat has created uncertainty over land ownership and is responsible for hostility among communities living in the area.

“The affected areas are undeveloped and thus causing unfair distribution of resources by both the national and county governments,” said Mr Charles Rotich, a resident of Mauche in Nakuru County.

Land conflicts in areas like Njoro,Molo and Kuresoi South and parts of Mau Narok have in the past led to deaths of tens of residents.