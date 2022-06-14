IPOA dispatches team to investigate Nakuru teens' shooting

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has dispatched a team to Nakuru to investigate the circumstance under which a 19-year-old form 4 student was shot dead.

Whitney Atieno died on Sunday after allegedly being shot by a police officer who was pursuing members of the outlawed ‘Confirm’ gang near their home in Lakeview Estate in Nakuru County.

The Nakuru Central Secondary School student was in the company of her best friend- Ruth Waithera- at a salon where they had been repairing their hair.

While still inside the salon. The two teens heard commotion outside and they went to see what was happening. Outside the police who were pursuing a group of youth fired live ammunition that hit Ruth on her left arm, exited, and hit Whitney on the chest. Whitney died while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital at 6pm- 2 hours after being shot.

In her statement, the civilian oversight body's Chairperson Ann Makori said that based on the reports, there was police involvement.

Witney Atieno, 19, a Form Four student at the Nakuru Central Secondary School who was allegedly shot by police officers on Sunday evening who were on their routine patrol in Lake View estate Nakuru East constituency, Nakuru County. Atieno succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital. Photo credit: Courtesy

“The authority has dispatched a Rapid Response Team with the aim of inquiring further into the incident,” a statement sent to newsrooms said.

Ms Makori said the team had already interviewed some witnesses and contacted police officers including commanders among other procedures of investigations, with the aim of obtaining all information and material relevant in the unraveling circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Where criminal culpability is established, the authority shall make recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution. IPOA remains committed to being independent, impartial and fair ” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Nation.Africa has established that the police arrested four youth during the operation that led to the death of Whitney.

The youth include; Moses Kimondo, Peter Ngare, Sylvester Wangari and Brian Omondi. By Press-time, the youth were scheduled to appear in court, together with one Samuel Kamau, who had allegedly challenged the police with a knife.