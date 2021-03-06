I sell porridge to raise fees, says South Sudanese refugee Nyok Luat

Nyok Luat

South Sudanese refugee Nyok Luat who hawks porridge in Nakuru town to raise money for school fees. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He joined Afraha High School in 2016 and got a C plus of 50 points in KCSE.
  • On average, he makes between Sh500 and Sh1,000. 

As he criss-crosses the streets of Nakuru town carrying two flasks in a bag, he may be mistaken for an ordinary hawker eking out a living at the Central Business District.

