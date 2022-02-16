How Nakuru reduced maternal mortality by 50pc

Nakuru’s Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby Wing

Nakuru’s Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby Wing. In the past four years, Nakuru County has managed to reduce its maternal mortality rate by nearly 50 per cent, thanks to its investments in infrastructure and technologies.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Giving birth outside a hospital is a risky gamble, especially in cases where expectant women run into unforeseen complications.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.