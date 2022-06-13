How evening trip to salon turned tragic for Form 4 student

Whitney Atieno, 19, had intended to look all dolled up when she showed up at school today morning.

So, she decided to visit a salon that is located 10 metres from her home in Lake View estate in Nakuru city.

For the short trip, she tagged along 18-year-old Ruth Waithera, her classmate and best friend.

Nothing looked unusual until a commotion happened outside the salon and the two friends, like everyone else, decided to dash outside and quench their curiosity.

It turned out to be a fatal decision, at least for Whitney as trigger-happy police officers, ended her life and seriously injured Ruth.

The two had decided to witness a crackdown against the deadly Confirm gang in Nakuru by police officers when tragedy struck.

On Monday, transport was disrupted in several parts of Nakuru as residents of Lake View estate protested the shooting of the two high school students on Sunday evening.

Criminal gang

The residents said the two learners were shot by police officers conducting a crackdown on the criminal gang known as ‘Confirm’ when they accosted Whitney and her friend Ruth as they left the salon.

The shooting led to the death of Whitney as she underwent treatment at the Nakuru Level 5 hospital, while Ruth, 18 is still nursing serious injuries at a Nakuru hospital.

Whitney’s foster mother, Rebecca Bulimo, said the teenager left home in the evening to a salon located just 10 metres from their home where she was to plait her hair in preparation for school.

The late Whitney Atieno. Photo credit: Courtesy

She was in the company of her best friend Ruth.

Went out

While at the salon, Mrs Bulimo said, the girls were distracted by commotion outside and they went out to find out what was happening.

“The police were outside doing their patrols. Suddenly one police officer opened fire and shot Whitney and her friend injuring them. We took the two to hospital but unfortunately, Whitney succumbed,” she said.

She said that a friend called her while she was at home and informed her that her daughter –a Form 4 student at Nakuru Central Secondary School- had been shot.

"She was a bright student who was always focused on her education. What we want is just justice over her death," said Ms Bulimo.

The residents now claim that the officers have been harassing innocent youths and arresting them.