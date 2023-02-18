Gachagua: Ex-police boss Peter Mwanzo will be punished over Nakuru evictions

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced Saturday that disciplinary action will be taken against a former Nakuru County police boss for his role in the eviction of over 100 families.

Mr Gachagua was speaking about former Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, said to have surpervised the eviction of 105 families in Keriko, Subukia sub-county.

“Any police commander should notify the county security committee and intelligence before executing any orders for eviction,” the DP said of the matter.

Mr Gachagua further issued a warning to all public servants, saying the Kenya Kwanza government will deal with those who are still loyal to the past regime.