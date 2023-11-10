End of an era as Monica Wamwere, Koigi's mother, is buried in Nakuru

Monica Wangu Wamwere, who led a protest by mothers at Nairobi's Freedom Corner in Uhuru Park in the 1990s calling for the release of political prisoners, was buried in Nakuru County on Friday.

Monica, the mother of political prisoner and former MP Koigi Wamwere, was hailed as a champion of the second liberation whose name should feature prominently in the history of Kenya's freedom fighters.

Although her death on October 27 at the age of 93 did not grab headlines like other freedom fighters, her passing symbolised the end of an era in which one woman single-handedly upheld the values of the freedom struggle.

Mr Wamwere described his mother as a confidante and a courageous woman.

"My mother was very tolerant. When I finished my A-levels and got a scholarship to study at Cornell University in New York in the early 1970s, she was overjoyed. After about three years in the US, I made the radical decision to come back home and drop out of university to fight for democratic change. Surprisingly, my mother supported my idea. She was thrilled and that encouraged me a lot," said Mr Wamwere.

Many were afraid

During his detention in 1975 and 1982 after an attempted coup against President Daniel Moi, Mr Wamwere said his mother visited him daily in Kamiti Maximum Prison at a time when many were afraid.

Leaders praised the late Monica for her selflessness, describing her as "a true warrior in the fight against injustice in Kenya and a symbol of strength" during her funeral service at St Monica Catholic Church in Nakuru City.

"I salute Mrs Wamwere's contribution to making Kenya what it is today in a very special way. Her determination to free her sons is a great achievement and the nation owes her family an apology for the atrocities committed against the family," said former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Former Kikuyu MP Paul Muite, who represented Koigi wa Wamwere during his trials, described her as a "champion of the second liberation".

Narc leader Martha Karua said Monica was a symbol of hope for the oppressed.

"I am a witness to the late (Monica) Wamwere's courage, determination and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity. May her memory be a source of encouragement to her entire family and a source of inspiration in the struggle for justice and economic liberation in our country," said Ms Karua in her message read by Asumpta Wangui.