Egerton lecture halls remain deserted as dons’ strike persists

Egerton University’s Njoro campus

The entrance of Egerton University’s Njoro campus. A week after the university's senate recalled over 18,000 students to resume classes, lecture halls remain deserted as the lecturers’ strike bites.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

A week after the Egerton University senate recalled more than 18,000 students to resume classes, lecture halls remain deserted as the lecturers’ strike bites.

