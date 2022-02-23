Egerton lecture halls remain deserted as dons’ strike persists

A week after the Egerton University senate recalled more than 18,000 students to resume classes, lecture halls remain deserted as the lecturers’ strike bites.

The senate met on February 11 and resolved that the university, closed since November 26, reopen immediately.

A notice from Academic Affairs Registrar Mwanarusi Saidi ordered students to report on February 12 and 13.

But the number of students reporting back dwindled by the day.

This prompted Prof Saidi to issue another notice to students on February 18, urging them to attend classes.

"This is to remind all students that the university reopened on February 12 and teaching and learning are ongoing.”

Students were told that examination dates (for scheduled continuous assessment tests and end of semester exams) would not change.

No lectures

"I can't imagine this is Egerton University…. the week has ended without lectures and you insist exams dates will not be changed…." said an angry student.

"This is disgusting. This is where we are at? Shame. I will be the last person to advise secondary students sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams this year to choose Egerton University as their first-choice university. They will become permanent residents here," said another student.

A final-year student said: "A whole semester is now wasted because of this strike that the government is watching as thousands of students' future is destroyed. We have nothing to do with this strike. We have duly paid our tuition fees and we deserved to be taught."

The Nation observed that there was no teaching going on at the financially troubled university as lecture halls and laboratories remained largely empty as lecturers were still on strike.

Shunned lecture halls

Most students have shunned lecture halls and labs and were idling in their halls of residence.

On Tuesday, more than 200 lecturers, led by the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Egerton chapter, held a meeting and vowed to continue the industrial action.

"The strike at Egerton University is still on. We're not going to resume work until our grievances are addressed accordingly and a watertight return-to-work formula is signed," said Uasu Egerton chapter secretary-general Grace Kibue.

Dr Kibue thanked the more than 500 Uasu members for their resilience and determination to fight for their labour rights despite what she termed "heightened intimidation and ill-will" by the university management board.

No salaries

"Egerton University dons have not been paid December and January salaries and there is a threat that they're not going to be paid their February 2022 salaries,” she said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no learning at Egerton University until dons’ grievances are heard and determined amicably."

She added: "The pockets of students who have reported are loitering inside the Njoro campus. Only a few administrators, heads of departments, deans and chairpersons of the departments are still at the campus as they could not join the strike because of their administrative duties.

“Learning has completely been paralysed as the majority of Uasu members are on strike."

Uasu Egerton chapter chairperson Ngari Mwaniki said the strike was legal and protected.

"The university management board has never gone to court to contest the strike. Our last meeting ended in a stalemate. Uasu is ready for negotiations. We're waiting for the management to convene another meeting," Prof Mwaniki said.