Court orders Nakuru officials to hold public forums over matatu CBD ban

The High Court has ordered the county government to consult the public before it relocates matatu operators in Nakuru from the town centre.

Justice Joel Ngugi in his ruling on Thursday told the Governor Lee Kinyanjui-led administration to hold public participation forums over its plans to move matatu termini outside the central business district before implementing the decision. This follows a petition by the operators challenging the move.

“The decision by the Nakuru County government to relocate stages and bus parks for public service vehicles including the matatus from Nakuru town must be subjected to an appropriate programme of public participation and stakeholder engagement within 90 days effective today,” said Justice Ngugi.

Uchumi 44 Travellers Sacco, through lawyer David Mongeri, had accused the county of taking an unlawful decision to eject them without carrying out proper consultation.

They told court the new holding grounds in Kwa Jack, Showground and Ziwani were unfavourable for their business.

They argued that the grounds have no lighting, poor sanitation and were inconvenient for the sick and disabled.

To deal with this, the court further ordered the county government to ensure that the new bus termini be built according to the standards required for operations. He gave the administration 90 days to complete the upgrading of the temporary stages and bus packs.

“During the 90-day period, the county government of Nakuru shall ensure that all the temporary service vehicle states and bus parks have been brought to the standards,” ordered Justice Ngugi.

The county was further ordered to file a periodic report of compliance with the orders in 45 days.

The ruling has slammed the brakes on Governor Kinyanjui’s effort to de-congest the town by moving the termini away from the CBD.

In its defence, the county government had argued that the decision to relocate the matatus was made in accordance with Nakuru County Integrated Development Plan.

Mr Kinyanjui, while justifying the decision, said his administration has elaborate plans to improve the transport sector, including the acquisition of more land and re-planning the already existing land.

Reacting to the ruling, Central Rift Matatu Owners Association chairman Steve Muli said it was fair to both parties.

Mr Muli said the ruling will give a chance for all stakeholders to air their views before an appropriate decision can be made.