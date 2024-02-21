Behind Nakuru's Unesco-stamped artistic renaissance

Nakuru has undergone a transformative journey in recent years, from Rift Valley headquarters to a city, largely driven by its vibrant art scene.

As you approach Nakuru from the capital city of Nairobi, an intriguing roadside mural serves as an artistic introduction to the town's unique character.

Flamingos take center stage, symbolizing Nakuru's rich tourist appeal, flanked by a train representing industrial vitality and a brilliantly painted eagle piercing the canvas with sharp, vibrant colors.

But as you approach the town's central roundabout, three faces emerge, and one figure stands out - Barbushe Maina.

Nakuru's recent recognition by Unesco as the second Creative City in East Africa owes much of its artistic vibrancy to the efforts of Barbushe Maina, an influential figure in Nakuru's art scene.

Barbushe played a pivotal role in lobbying for the city's recognition, leading to its designation as the first Creative City in Kenya.

Barbushe Maina, a thespian who campaigned for Nakuru City to become a Unesco Creative City, has his mural painted on the wall of a building in Nakuru City. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The journey of positioning Nakuru as a Creative City began in 2008 when Barbushe initiated the painting of houses in Flamingo and Kimathi.

His vision was to showcase Nakuru's artistic potential and over the years this dream has evolved into a broader initiative.

In June 2021, Barbushe applied to Unesco to have Nakuru recognised as a Creative City, joining other African countries.

To date, only 14 cities in Africa have been recognized in various categories such as music, gastronomy, design, media and literature. After months of dedicated effort, Nakuru earned its well-deserved place in the Unesco Creative Cities Network under the Craft and Folk Art category.

"This conversation started in Nairobi during a Unesco workshop at the Kenya Institute of Education. I impressed upon them to come and look at the activities we were doing here, we had a rigorous training on another aspect and later we did a 30-page questionnaire and in November we were declared a creative city," he said in an interview with the Nation.

Barbushe's vision extended beyond the award, as he sought to bring art to Nakuru's public spaces.

"We started painting the houses in Flamingo and Kimathi in 2008 and tried to convince the county of the importance of doing this," he said.

Since the Unesco recognition, local youth have been awarded tenders to paint murals throughout the city.

These vibrant and visually appealing works of art not only add aesthetic charm to Nakuru's landscape, but also contribute to its identity as a creative city.

Most notably, the American Embassy commissioned a project to commemorate 60 years of Kenya-US relations, further highlighting Nakuru's creative prowess.

"We want to keep doing this; our goal is to do the whole city so that when you come, you really see that this is a creative city," says Barbushe, underscoring his commitment to continue expanding Nakuru's artistic panorama.

Born and raised in Nairobi, Barbushe's artistic journey began during his time at Menengai High School in Nakuru.

Before fully immersing himself in art, he worked in the hotel industry and pursued studies at Utalii College and Strathmore University.

With 38 years of dedication to the art scene, Barbushe has not only contributed to the recognition of Nakuru, but has also left his mark as an actor and billboard model.

The surprise of finding his face painted at the entrance to Nakuru in recognition of his contributions speaks volumes about the impact of his work.

"It is a pleasant surprise to be honored for the work I have done in Nakuru," said Barbushe, adding that the beautification serves as a backdrop for content creators.

Currently focused on promoting the Nakuru Players Theatre, Barbushe remains heavily involved in Kiswahili productions in line with the upcoming World Kiswahili Day.