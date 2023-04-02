3 killed in flash floods buried in Gilgil, Narok

A sombre mood engulfed Olonjorai village in Gilgil sub-county, Nakuru County, on Saturday during the burial of three people swept by flash floods on Monday night.

Naisetiate Ene Sururu (53), Jane Chepkemoi Talam (59), and Topias Memeleki (four) were among seven people who lost their lives that day. Their bodies were retrieved kilometres away from their homes.

Ms Sururu and Ms Chepkemoi were buried in Oljorai while Memeleki's body was ferried to Narok after the service.

Three others - Trevor Ngugi (seven), Damian Ngugi (five) and Liam Willy Rando (seven months) will be buried in Narok County next Tuesday.

Addressing the mourners, Mr Daniel Talam, who lost his wife Chepkemoi, said that he was called by a neighbour who informed him that something bad had happened, without disclosing what it was.

One of the houses destroyed by flash floods in the Oljorai area of Gilgil , Nakuru County, on the night of March 27, 2023. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Mr Talam said the neighbour later informed him that his wife had been swept away by flood waters and that her body had been recovered and taken to the Gilgil mortuary and his four grandchildren were moved to a safe location.

He said he was away for work but had to travel back home that night, heartbroken after losing his wife of more than 35 years.

Mr Talam eulogised Chepkemoi as a loving, jovial, humble and hardworking woman, a great farmer and a home keeper who took charge whenever he travelled.

“I have lost the pillar of my life, who always encouraged me to work hard despite our old age. Our 54 sheep, goats, tank and house were swept away. I am lucky my grandsons are alive after saving themselves. They are not going to school as they lost everything, including their uniforms,” he said.

“It was heartbreaking to view my wife’s body at the mortuary as I left her in good health. We thank the county government for stepping in to help us. They footed the mortuary bill. We call upon well-wishers to help us rebuild. The calamity reduced us to nothing,” he added

Ms Alex Sururu, Ene’s son, said her death was a big blow to the family as she was the breadwinner.

He recalled his last conversation with his mother that morning, saying she was jovial and told him she had already planted maize and beans as the rains had finally come. It’s unfortunate she won’t be there for the harvest season - to see the fruits of her hard work, he said.

Some of the residents of Oljorai in Gilgil sub-county, Nakuru County, who were displaced by flash floods, are pictured moving their property on March 29, 2023. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

Alex called on the county government to offer humanitarian aid to displaced families and ensure they are relocated to higher ground so they are safe in future.

“The county should step in and help us. We also lost livestock, which are our source of livelihood. Farmers had planted crops but unfortunately, they were washed away by the water,” he said, adding roads were rendered inaccessible.

Area MP Martha Wangari assured the affected families of support and urged residents to plant trees and practise conservation farming.