US advises citizens to hide expensive jewellery, watches in Nairobi estates

The US Embassy in Kenya has advised its citizens in Kenya to be aware of an increase in crime in residential areas in Nairobi County.

In a security alert posted on the embassy's website on Friday, the embassy told its citizens should be cautious while walking the streets in the estates even as the Kenyan government continues to address the matter.

“There are reports of increased criminal activity in residential areas of Nairobi. Incidents include crimes of opportunity such as purse and phone snatching. The government of Kenya is taking measures to place more police in high crime areas,” part of the statement reads.

US citizens have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile and not show signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches or flashing large sums of money.

Keep valuables concealed

“Keep valuables, such as phones, concealed.”

They were also asked not to resist physically and to remain calm.

The embassy also reiterated that confrontation with the criminals often leads to violence.

At the same time, the embassy has said that its citizens should keep doors locked and windows up while inside cars.

Last year, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said urban crime, which once threatened the safety of residents and businesses, had been curbed.

There had been an increase in criminal activities in the city of Nairobi, where small groups of criminals armed with knives and other weapons were terrorising citizens.