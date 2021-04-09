University student in trouble ‘for luring girls to a serial rapist’

A university student is in the soup for reportedly luring girls to the home of a suspected serial rapist in Nairobi.

She reportedly invited the girls for fun-filled parties in South C Estate, only for them to be coerced into satisfying a male friend’s sexual needs.

The student, Faith Washiali, is in custody pending the hearing of her bail application.

Prosecutors told the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kibera that Ms Washiali has been inviting girls to the house of Mr Abdirazak Adan Abdullahi where they were raped and assaulted.

Some of the children were threatened with death if they did not do what the man demanded, the court was told.

Mr Abdullahi faces accusations from at least four women and girls.

The latest complainant is a university student who is said to have attended a party, following Ms Washiali’s invitation.

She told Lang’ata police that Mr Abdullahi sexually assaulted her and damaged her phone valued at Sh40,000 when she rejected his advances.

The two were arrested on April 2 following an analysis of medical records.

Mr Abdullahi’s arrest was dramatic as he lives in a heavily guarded estate.

His neighbours include senior Kenya Defence Forces personnel.

Several attempts to take him into custody were thwarted by the armed security officers before detectives finally got him.

Prosecutors told the court that some victims were driven to the outskirts of Naivasha and left in the wilderness in a bid to silence them.

Mr Abdullahi reportedly sent emissaries to convince one of the complainants to settle their case out of court.

Mr Abdullahi and Ms Washiali will appear before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke today to know if they will be freed on bail or spend the duration of the hearing in custody.