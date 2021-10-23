University of Nairobi student found dead in her room

A University of Nairobi student has died in unclear circumstances in her room.

The fifth year veterinary medicine student is reported to have died by suicide. Her lifeless body was found dangling from a scarf tied to the door on Friday.

The student’s classmates said she was in high spirits before her death. The news of her death shocked the Upper Kabete campus students.

University of Nairobi Director of Corporate Affairs John Orindi confirmed the student’s death.

“I’m still waiting for a [conclusive] report from the university’s security team. Once I have it, I’ll share with you,” Mr Orindi told Nation.Africa.

He later clarified: “The parents are aware the student’s death on Mashujaa Day (October 20).”

“Some drugs used in the treatment of depression were found in her room, she could have been battling depression,” Mr Orindi said.

The police have since launched investigations into the death.

Kabete Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the death.