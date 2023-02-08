Two in court over armed robbery

Two men accused of stealing goods at a warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi were on Tuesday charged violent robbery.

Mr Dennis Gathogo and Mr Wambua Mutua were arrested in Makueni.

Police told the court that Mr Gathogo and Mr Mutua committed the robbery with others who are still at large.

They were accused of stealing 180 cooking pots, 141 pieces of Khafaga smart video speakers, one television set, a laptop, four pieces of CCTV cameras and DVR CCTV machine, all valued at Sh5,860,800.

Police said the suspects used violence against a director of the company, Mr William Kimani.

The two are facing an alternative charge of handling stolen goods contrary to section 322 (1) (2) of the penal code after they were allegedly found with some of the items stolen during the robbery.

On Sunday morning, a group of men armed with metal bars and crow bars raided the company and destroyed surveillance cameras on the premises. They stole the items and loaded them onto a waiting lorry.

A director of the company who arrived at work while the robbery was going on, was accosted and roughed up by the gangsters. They ordered him to go back to his vehicle.

After the gangsters left, the director reported the matter to police, who later intercepted the lorry at Kasikeu, Makueni County.

The suspects denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Mutunga at the Makadara Law Courts.