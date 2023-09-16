Two Githurai 'fake prophets' charged with theft

Two men were on Friday charged with theft and handling stolen property at the Makadara Law Courts.

The suspects, who claimed to be prophets, were accused of stealing a bag, a mobile phone, a national identity card and Sh1,200 from a student.

The duo, Seleste Kimani and Daniel Kamau, denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi.

On the fateful day, Kimani approached the victim while she was walking in Githurai 44 area and asked her for the location of an office where he could apply for a scholarship. A few seconds later, Kamau joined them.

Kamau and Kimani claimed to be able to prophesy and see things concerning her life. The victim said they told her some things about her life that were true.

They later took her to another place to pray. They promised her that the prayers would fix her life.

During the prayers, she noticed that the two had left the place and her bag was missing. She immediately reported the matter to the police.

The next day, the victim saw Kimani in the area and informed the police, who arrested him. The police found Kimani with the complainant's missing identity card.

Kimani helped the police to locate Kamau and the victim's bag was found in his possession.

Police are yet to recover a mobile phone and cash stolen from the victim.

On Friday, the magistrate released the suspects on cash bail of Sh20,000 each.