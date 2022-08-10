Two feared dead as four-storey building collapses in Ruai

A four-storey residential building has collapsed in Ruai area along the Eastern bypass, Nairobi, on Wednesday evening. The collapsed building is next to Afro Sayari, along the road leading to Infinity industrial park

A mother and her child are feared dead, but there could be more casualties as several people are still trapped in the rubble.

Witnesses in the area reported one person trapped in the building was still able to communicate with loved ones using his mobile phone.

Rescue efforts are ongoing with the Red Cross and a military recue battalion on site.

The building reportedly collapsed some minutes before 6pm.