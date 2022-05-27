Two bodies found inside stolen car in Lucky Summer estate

Two bodies of unidentified males have been found in a vehicle stolen on Sunday in Lucky Summer, Nairobi, and abandoned in an open ground in Gathecha.

The police said in a statement that the owner of the white Toyota Vitz (KCH 715Z) was following up on the matter at the Lucky Summer Police Station on Thursday when he received a call from a friend that he had seen a similar car at the field.

“He went to the scene accompanied by police officers and on arrival, he identified the vehicle to be his although the front and rear number plates had been removed,” police said.

On peeping through the windows, police discovered two middle-aged males inside with a foul smell emanating from the vehicle.

Police added that the bodies appeared to have blisters all over them.

City Mortuary

The bodies were taken to the City Mortuary awaiting identification and postmortems to determine the cause of death.

This was not the first time this year that a stolen vehicle was found in the city with dead bodies inside.

In March, a bullet-riddled car was found abandoned with two bodies in the backseat. The Toyota Probox had been stolen from a parking lot in Nairobi a day earlier.

The owner of the station wagon had reported the matter at the Embakasi Police Station.

The vehicle had eight bullet holes and the number plates had been removed. Each of the bodies had bullet wounds in the chest and head.