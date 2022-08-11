Sure bet! SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri wins Kasarani MP seat
SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has won the Kasarani MP race on an Independent ticket.
Mr Karauri polled 32,406 votes. His closes rival John Kamau (UDA) polled 30,444 and Mercy Gakuya (Jubilee) got 24,790 votes.
The total number of registered voters in Kasarani constituency was 155,405, with those who turned out to vote being 91,774.
While receiving his certificate the returning officer Nyongesa Chelai, the MP elect said the people have moved away from the mentality of electing political parties but instead electing their choice.
“I want to thank the people of Kasarani for electing me,” Karauri said.