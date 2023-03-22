State issues warning to those found destroying trees in Nairobi

Anyone found destroying or cutting down trees within Nairobi City will be arrested and charged, the government has warned.

This is according to Starehe Deputy Commissioner John Kisang, who also said that from November last year to date, more than 2,600 trees have been planted in the constituency.

Mr Kisang was speaking when he presided over World Forest Day which was held at the Kenya Police Band grounds in South B.

Mr Kisang added that among the trees planted, 96 percent of them have flourished despite the extreme scorching sun witnessed earlier this year.

"We aim to achieve 30 percent of planting trees in Nairobi by working together with TARDA, central and county government, organizations, youth, and social groups to achieve this plan," Mr Kisang.

Mr Kisang said Starehe has a challenge of lack of land for planting trees compared to other sub-counties in Nairobi county.

"We have been given land by the Police Department and we have set aside a section to plant trees in the field located at Kenya Police Band quarters in South B," Mr Kisanga explained.

TARDA Marketing Officer Rebbeca Bor Speaks to Nation.Africa at Kenya Police Band Grounds in South B, Starehe Sub County during the World Forest Day celebrations on March 22, 2023. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

TARDA's Marketing Officer, Rebecca Bor said the aim of planting trees is to improve and protect the environment as well as get clean air.

"Trees are important for humans and animals and it is of Mutual importance to create awareness to the public about taking care of and protecting trees at all times," Ms Bor says.

The officer added that they involved more than 20 groups related to youth projects across the Starehe sub-county.

Ms Bor called upon the youth to come out in large numbers to join their colleagues, citing the tree planting project as beneficial for them as the stakeholders aim to transform the City of Nairobi into a green one.

She further said the Green Economy has its benefits as young people who will join this Government Program are expected to earn income.

Meanwhile, Mr Kisang said the youth who are in the Tree Planting Programme have volunteered.

However, he added that if there are opportunities to hire youths, the government will undoubtedly prioritise them in the job of planting trees.

"The more than 20 groups of youth projects in Starehe are committed to working with the government, although we do not pay them, the government has a good plan regarding their registration any time," Mr Kisang says.

Coordinator of Greener Cities, Sammy Mwendwa told the media that the Theme of the event was "Health and Forests" while encouraging Kenyans to plant trees aggressively during this rainy season.