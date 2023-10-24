Shock as 29-year-old man sets himself on fire in Kasarani

A man has died after setting himself on fire in Nairobi's Kasarani area.

Denise Gakuru, 29, allegedly set himself on fire in what police say remains a mystery.

His badly burnt body was discovered in his house long after the self-immolation on Monday.

Neighbours, who had heard the victim screaming for help, rushed to his aid but found him badly burned.

They tried to take him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police later took his body to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary for an autopsy, but the motive for his actions remains unclear.

In August, a man died at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa, days after setting himself on fire.

Robert Gituhu, 27, had 80 per cent burns when he was rushed to the facility.

The man shocked many when he climbed one of the statues at the Mwembe Tayari roundabout carrying a flag, poured paraffin on himself, lit a matchbox and set himself on fire.

He was immediately taken to Coast General for treatment, where he died.

The deceased was confirmed to be a graduate of the University of Eldoret, where he studied mechanical engineering and graduated in 2021.