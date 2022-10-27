Senate seeks to block hospitals from charging parking fees

Motorists could soon be saved from paying parking charges in hospitals, shopping malls, airports and other public utilities, should the government implement a Motion passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

The senators complained that charging entry fees on motorists accessing such critical places amounts to double taxation as the motorists will still have to pay for the services they seek from the institutions.

The legislators cited hospitals, educational institutions, airports, banks and shopping malls, among other places offering essential services for charging exorbitant parking fees on motorists accessing their premises seeking services.

The practice, the senators said, runs the risk of continuing to lock out the public from accessing services offered in the said places.

Consequently, the Motion by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna seeks to have the government come up with a policy to cushion motorists from paying parking fees to access institutions offering essential services to the public.

According to the senators, the cabinet secretary in charge of Land, Housing and Physical Planning should come up with a policy framework to protect motorists accessing essential services from paying exorbitant parking fees.

Come up with the policy

Senator Sifuna said that the cabinet secretary should work with the council of governors to come up with the policy.

He raised concern that the parking fees hinder Kenyans from accessing public amenities for fear of being levied such fees.

“Whether they are delivered by public or private providers, essential services such as health, banking, education, shopping and other utilities are considered to be public services because they are public goods that sustain the well-being of every citizen and help in the development of the society,” he said.

He said that despite most essential services being offered in urban centres and other designated areas, many urban areas and towns in Kenya lack designated car parking areas as a result of an imbalance between parking supply and demand.