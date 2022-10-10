Sakaja: We are to blame for Nairobi garbage menace

The Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has hinted at reforming the tender awards to garbage collectors in Nairobi County Government as residents complain of garbage menace that has been choking them for a while.

Responding to the ugly photos from the Pipeline area, Embakasi West Constituency that were highlighted by the Nation, the governor said his administration is working on making the county a city of order.

He revealed that the menace has been brought about by the conflict of interest from 46 companies contracted by the last regime of former Governor Ms Anne Kananu to collect the garbage in the city.

Also Read: What next as lawlessness choke Nairobi

He said the contractors caused the situation by neglecting their duties, compounded by illegal dumping from residents.

“Not just Pipeline Estate. A lot of Nairobi has been like this. Months of neglect, illegal dumping in undesignated sites, garbage contractors downing their tools due to money owed,” Mr Sakaja said.

He added that since his administration took over in August, they have managed to collect 70,000 tonnes of garbage adding that they are working on bringing sustainable changes in the city county with a population of over four million Kenya.

“In our first month in office, we have collected over 70k tonnes. You will see sustainable changes,” Mr Sakaja said.

Also Read: Sakaja faces hard test on garbage after taking over

Persistent menace

However, the matter of garbage collection in Nairobi has been a recurrent problem for years.

Former governors Mike Sonko, and Evans Kidero were unable to sort out the issue.

The former administration of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under Director General Mohamed Badi also failed to deliver even with the help of facilities from the national government, which saw a number of vehicles from the National Youth Service (NYS) being deployed to different estates to help in garbage collection in its first days in service.

When governor Sakaja and his deputy Dr James Muchiri took over the office, they visited a number of estates in Nairobi and assured residents that their administration will work to resolve the menace.

“I have given firm directions on resolving the current garbage problem across Nairobi in the next few days,” MrSakaja said during the tour.

During the campaigns, the first-time governor said that the garbage menace in Nairobi has been a problem in the past two governments, and that if elected, he would ensure that plans commence to set up a recycling plant that will turn the waste to energy.