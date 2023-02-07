Regional commissioner urges city residents to plant more trees

The Planting of trees in Nairobi will enhance availability of clean breathing air and improve the city's environment.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza said the government is leading a tree planting campaign to counter the effects of global warming and climate change.

He said this when he led the tree planting event where Nairobi County aims to plant 12 million saplings.

Pupils, teachers and adminstrators during the commissioning of tree planting exercise on February 07, 2023 at Kenya Police Band in South B, Starehe sub-county. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

Nairobi Regional Commander Mr Adamson Bungei said it is important for people to make the city of Nairobi greener by planting more trees.

He said the National Police Service is at the forefront in supporting the planting of trees in Nairobi County adding that is the reason they gave an opportunity for trees to be planted in the land of the police houses.

"We are planting trees here at the residence of our policemen to show that we are stakeholders among our fellow Kenyans campaigning for tree planting," Mr Bungei remarked.

Youth groups and journalists participate during the commissioning of tree planting exercise. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

Regarding security, Mr Bungei warned criminals that their 40 days are approaching.

"Being a criminal, you have two choices in life. Either you stop committing crimes or continue doing evil so that we will deal with you accordingly," Mr Bungei warns.

He said that security in Nairobi County has improved in the past three months adding that cooperating with the Nyumba Kumi Committee is also a factor.

"Nowadays a police officer is the one who goes to the citizen to serve him/her compared to the past when the memberof public was the one who sought the police service," Mr Bungea added.