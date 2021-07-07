Quiver Club shooting: Suspect to be detained for seven days

Quiver Lounge and Grill

Quiver Lounge and Grill as pictured on March 28, 2021. A man shot two policemen and a woman at the establishment on July 2, 2021.


By  Richard Munguti

A man accused of the attempted murder two police officers and a hotel employee will be held in police custody for seven days for further questioning as investigators attempt to establish the motive of his actions.

