President Kenyatta commissions Uhuru Gardens National Monument

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday commissioned Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum, 21 months after directing a multi-agency committee led by the Kenya Defence Forces to rehabilitate the grounds.

The garden sitting on a 65-acre piece of land now boasts of a tunnel of martyrs, an underground three galleries, Birth of Kenya gallery and People of Kenya, showcasing the diversity of the country's cultures.

It also hosts a presidential library, bronze sculptures of the Kenyan wildlife, and stone carvings of freedom fighters Dedan Kimathi and Mekatilili wa Menza. This is in addition to water features, 12,300 2D and 3D artifacts collected from various parts of the country, and 40 different visual interviews by historians, academicians, experts and country's heroes.

From the skies, the new buildings have the shape of the court of arms.

The refurbished garden seeks to restore the history of the venue's significant role in the country's struggle for independence.

"Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum not only speaks of our pain as a country but also eloquently tells the story of our heroes, academicians, sportsmen and women," said President Kenyatta.

He added, "Stepping on these grounds should give us all a sense of national duty and reaffirm our patriotism."

The president thanked KDF for the effort put into getting the work done even as the project continues to accommodate 20 galleries that will highlight the country's culture and diversity as never seen before.

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi said the President personally supervised the project and guided through the design and development stages.

"Today every Kenyan across the country will have known how much we can do as a country if we work together, stay focused on national interests and not on individual interests," CDF Kibochi said.

After an hour-long tour of the facility President Kenyatta who was joined by visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Bio lit an eternal flame on the Tomb of the unknown warrior, a section preserved for the memory of those who lost their lives fighting for the country and witnessed a colourful display of fireworks.