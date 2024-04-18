Popular nightclub 1824 to re-open after demolition

A month after popular Lang’ata nightclub 1824 was demolished, it is set to re-open in a new location.

The new location is on Aerodrome Road, Madaraka, according to a banner that has been erected there.

The club was demolished on Friday March 1, 2024 amid a disagreement involving its proprietor Wilson Nashon Kanani and the owner of the land it sat on.

Before that, the establishment had faced previous closure on December 20, 2023, when uniformed police officers oversaw its shutdown, only for it to open again.