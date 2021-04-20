Police officers hurt as lorry driver rams roadblock on Thika Road

At least two police officers were injured on Monday night when a lorry driver rammed a roadblock on Thika Road.

Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo said officials believe the lorry driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

One of the police officers is nursing severe injuries in his head and leg.

Mr Mwanzo said the lorry driver was ferrying rice towards the city when the accident happened at around 11pm.

"The driver sped past the barricade and hit one of our trucks before skidding on the wet tarmac and losing control of the vehicle which then overturned and hit a rail guard," explained Mr Mwanzo.

Three passengers in the lorry survived the crash as well as the lorry driver, Mr Mwanzo said.

Police had a hard time rescuing the occupants of the lorry after they got stuck in the vehicle. A team from the fire brigade intervened.

Monday’s incident comes just a day after a senior police officer was seriously injured when a speeding motorcycle struck him at a roadblock in Pangani, Nairobi.

Pangani OCS Samir Yunus was manning the roadblock along Dr Griffin Road when he was hit sustained head injuries in the fall at around 8:30pm.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted. Police authorities said the cyclist was arrested and the motorcycle detained.

For the third day, some motorists were detained at various sites for flouting the rules.

On Sunday night police lit bonfires on Thika superhighway to keep curfew breakers and themselves warm as they barricaded the road for a second night.

Officers lined up on Thika Road to enforce the curfew that starts at 8pm, the motorists were however allowed to proceed with their trips but after being held for more than an hour.

On Sunday, Nairobi regional commissioner James Kianda indicated that traffic management would be reviewed and enhanced to facilitate a smooth transition into curfew hours.

Nairobi is among the five counties which were put under lockdown on March 29 when President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a cessation of movement in and out of the zone.

President Kenyatta declared Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado and Machakos counties as a Covid-19 disease-infected zone.

In a revised Gazette Noticed dated April 12, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the 8pm to 4am curfew in the zoned counties would be extended to May 29.