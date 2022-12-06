Police arrest two suspects accused of being behind Mombasa Road crime

Undercover police officers in Makadara have arrested two suspected robbers in connection to a series of violent robberies using motorcycles along Mombasa Road.

Makadara police boss Timon Odingo said Mr Fredrick Aura alias Sadam, who had earlier escaped after snatching a bag while on a motorcycle at Airtel Area, was arrested at Villa area in Embakasi sub-county.

In South B, Mr Odingo confirmed that another suspect namely Gaddafi Okore, 32, was arrested on Tuesday also for allegedly robbing members of the public along Mombasa Road.

Police said he escaped using a bodaboda after committing the crime at Bellevue stage.

“The suspects are among a group of riders terrorising and robbing people, especially along Mombasa Road. They target mobile phones, money and handbags,” Mr Odingo said.

After the arrest of Gaddafi, officers found a national identity card of a complainant who had reported the matter to the police earlier.

Found clothes and a mobile phone

Police also found clothes and a mobile phone belonging to the complainant.

The police commander told the Nation that he was working with the local Felix Nyamai Kithuku to intensify patrols.

“We have teamed up with the Makadara DCIO to add more police officers who are undercover complementing those in uniform. We want to eradicate the criminals, especially between Uchumi and Airtel stretch along Mombasa Road,” Mr Odingo adds.

He asked members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining members of the gang.

“The criminals are operating in a calculated move and they have their gang leader. We are on the radar and we have our methods and tactics for dealing with such criminals. Their days are numbered,” Mr Odingo warned.