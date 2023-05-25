Police arrest 37 as war on illicit liquor, gambling intensifies

The war on illicit liquor intensified after police arrested 37 suspects during an operation within the sprawling Mukuru slums on Wednesday night.

Makadara Deputy OCPD Collins Omuko said the suspects were arrested during a police raid in Mukuru-kwa Reuben slum. They will be charged in court.

Among the suspects are those who operated bars without a license, gamblers while others were arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Police confiscated crates of illicit liquor and gambling machines during the raid.

Alcohol business

"The aim of all raids is to ensure that the law is followed by those in the alcohol business. It is also good for members of the public to know that there are hours the government has set for consuming alcohol and hours for clubs to operate and close. The police have no ill intention to oppress our citizens, but the work is being done in accordance with the laws of our country," Mr Omuko explained.

Mr Omuko has warned those who sell alcohol and narcotics to children, adding that other suspects, especially illicit brew sellers, use their homes as hideouts for criminals and warn that their days are numbered.