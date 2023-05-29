Pastor in the dock over Sh6.8m fraud case

A pastor serving in a city church has been charged with defrauding two sisters and their friend living in the United States of America Sh6.8million claiming she would purchase for them parcels of land in Nairobi.

Catherine Wairimu Ng’ang’a of Arise and Healing and Deliverance Church based in Githurai was arraigned before Milimani court Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul..

She denied four counts of obtaining money through false pretences.

Also read: Canadian missionary faces land fraud charges

The suspect aged 53 was accused of defrauding Noel Njeri Ngure, Lilian Muthoni Ngure and Anne Nyambura Njogu, the colossal sum between February and September 2021.

From Noel , the magistrate heard , Pastor Wairimu obtained Sh4 million by falsely pretending she was in a position to sell to her a parcel of land number Mowlem/Nairobi Block 169/285.

Wairimu who was arrested on May 28, 2023 and placed in police custody was accused of receiving the Sh4m on diverse dates between February 1 and August 12, 2021.

Between March 12 and August 12,2021 , the preacher was accused of receiving Sh1,735,000 from Lilian by falsely pretending she was in a position to sell to her a parcel of land number Mowlem/Nairobi Block 169/287.

The third count read that on August 31 and September 24, 2021 she received Sh900,000 from Lilian pretending she would sell to her three stalls at the New Wakulima Kangundo Road Market.

The fourth count against the preacher was that she defrauded Ann of Sh253,200 alleging she was in a position to sell to her a parcel of land Mowlem/Nairobi Block 169/286.

The suspect applied to be freed on bail saying she will comply with the court directions. The prosecution did not oppose her release on bond.

Ms Abdul released her on a cash bail of Sh500,000 plus one contact person.