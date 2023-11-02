Parking fee pain for Nairobi motorists after Sakaja signs law

Saloon car owners in Nairobi on Thursday woke up to the reality that they part with Sh300 as parking fees, an increase from Sh200.

The additional fee takes effect after Governor Johnson Sakaja assented to the City County Finance Bill 2023 a fortnight ago, as he seeks to raise Sh42.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year. Last year, the county collected Sh25 billion revenues.

For vans and pickups in the city, the fee has increased from Sh200 to Sh500, while lorry/minibus weighing up to five tonnes will now pay Sh2000 from Sh1000. Lorries weighing above five tonnes will pay Sh3000 from Sh1000.

Besides higher parking fees, the new law has also introduced new parking zones for motorists.