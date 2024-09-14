Nyayo Estate residents protest over 'grabbing' of public school land

Residents of Nyayo Estate in Nairobi's Embakasi took to the streets on Saturday to protest against a private developer's alleged grab of a six-acre plot of land earmarked for the construction of a public school.

According to the residents, the developer has invaded the land in defiance of a court order and construction has already begun.

“We came out as residents to demonstrate against the grabbing of part of the estate’s land. But when we came to the exact grabbed plot, we were met by stone-hurling goons,” Wycliffe Omuya, a resident said.

Residents of Nyayo Estate hold a peaceful protest within the estate on September 14, 2024 over what they termed as the grabbing of a piece of public land by a private developer. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“That land does not belong to whoever is trying to grab it. This land belongs to the residents of Nyayo. Our prayer and our plea is, whoever is concerned, the authorities, let them intervene. Let them give this land to Nyayo,” he added.

The environment court had issued a directive that no construction, transfer or sale should happen before the court pronounced itself on the matter.

“It is hereby directed that the application dated May 28, 2024 be and is hereby compromised through grant of status quo order, meaning that; there should be no alienation of the suit property (L.R. No. Nairobi Block 140/817) either by construction, sub division, transfer, sale or in any manner as to prejudice the suit property as it is,” a court order dated July 30, 2024 reads.

According to the residents, invaders destroyed the perimeter wall two years ago and, over the last one month, construction has been ongoing in the very parcel.

“This particular land is allocated for a public/community primary school. But, currently, the perimeter wall has been brought down. And it was brought to the attention of the developer who is the custodian of the land currently…But the developer did not take action. And [now] construction is already ongoing,” explained Maureen Amakabane, another resident.

Nyayo Estate, a subdivision of Nairobi’s Embakasi, was conceptualised by the national government in 1998 through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as its developer.

Residents of Nyayo Estate watch from a distance as unknown persons occupy a piece of public land whose ownership is in dispute. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The estate with a total of 4774 housing units - believed to have coined its name from President Daniel Moi’s catchphrase “Harambee…Nyayo! - is facing threats to its very existence.

The developer –NSSF – in a letter dated September 13, 2024 said it acknowledges the concerns raised regarding the Nyayo Estate Embakasi land matter.

“NSSF has taken immediate steps to halt any activity on the land, as it is designated for public utility, ensuring that it serves its intended purpose for the benefit of the community. The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, who have successfully removed individuals who had encroached on the property. We are actively monitoring the situation to prevent any further unauthorized activity or encroachment and are committed to resolving this matter in full compliance with the law.”

“We brought this matter to the attention of the Developer; Board of Trustees National Social Security Fund and the following actions were taken,” Nyayo Estate management, Legend Management Limited, letter dated September 12, read. “Our site visit today also confirms that there is no activity going on.”